Alfred Duncan News: Gritty against Como

Duncan won three of three tackles and had two shots (one on target), one chance created and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Duncan returned to the starting lineup a couple of weeks after returning from a lengthy layoff and provided his contribution on both ends. He could get regular minutes over Gianluca Busio and Issa Doumbia if he keeps it up as he was a linchpin before the injury.