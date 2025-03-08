Fantasy Soccer
Alfred Duncan headshot

Alfred Duncan News: Gritty against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Duncan won three of three tackles and had two shots (one on target), one chance created and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Duncan returned to the starting lineup a couple of weeks after returning from a lengthy layoff and provided his contribution on both ends. He could get regular minutes over Gianluca Busio and Issa Doumbia if he keeps it up as he was a linchpin before the injury.

Alfred Duncan
Venezia
