Alfred Duncan News: Listed to bench

Duncan (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Monza.

Duncan is back with the team after missing their last contest, with the midfielder fit enough to see a spot on the bench against Monza. This is good news for the midfielder, as it was a short injury spell after already missing two solid chunks of time this season through injury. He has started in 12 of his 15 appearances and will look to bid for starting time again after testing his legs.