Alfredo Morales News: Busy defensively
Morales registered two tackles (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Morales was a defensive option in the midfield throughout Saturday's draw. The midfielder failed to really get onto the ball or get forward, largely doing his work to slow down the Vancouver attacks. The midfielder will likely remain a more limited defensive option moving forward with less offensive upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now