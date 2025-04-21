Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alfredo Morales headshot

Alfredo Morales News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Morales registered two tackles (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Morales was a defensive option in the midfield throughout Saturday's draw. The midfielder failed to really get onto the ball or get forward, largely doing his work to slow down the Vancouver attacks. The midfielder will likely remain a more limited defensive option moving forward with less offensive upside.

Alfredo Morales
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now