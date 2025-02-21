Alfredo Morales News: Joins St. Louis

Morales has signed with St. Louis out of free agency, according to his new club.

Morales is back in the MLS for another season after he left San Jose this offseason, signing with St. Louis on a one-year deal. He started in four of his 23 appearances last season, not seeing a single goal contribution the whole season. He will likely remain in a rotational role with his new club unless he finds form, as last year's record was not all that impressive.