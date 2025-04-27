Fantasy Soccer
Alfredo Morales News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Morales was sent off in the 83rd minute of Sunday's clash against LAFC.

Morales was sent off late in Sunday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men to end the game. He will be suspended for their next contest against Seattle on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the midfield since he has been an undisputed starter for St. Louis since late March, with Akil Watts likely replacing him for that game.

Alfredo Morales
St. Louis City SC
