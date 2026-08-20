Alhassan Yusuf News: Hat-trick hero in DC

Yusuf scored three goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus D.C. United.

After more than four months without any goals, Yusuf scoring a hat-trick would have been an afterthought, but it is exactly what occurred en route to the Revolution's first win since July 25. He nearly doubled his 2026 G/A in one setting, going from four to seven. In terms of goals, Yusuf successfully doubled his tally, going further by increasing it from two to five on 16 shots (six on goal).