Alhassan Yusuf News: Nets only goal

Yusuf scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against D.C. United.

Yusuf netted the only goal of the game in the 35th minute assisted by Dor David Turgeman. Yusuf recorded 43 passes and also made five tackles, three clearances and two interceptions. He has now netted in two of his three starts this season and tallies a total of six appearances this campaign.