Alhassan Yusuf News: Scores header in win

Yusuf scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 6-1 win against FC Cincinnati.

Yusuf found the back of the net Sunday with a header from the center of the box during the opening stages of the second half in New England's 6-1 thrashing of Cincinnati. The attacker also contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 88 minutes of play. After coming off of the bench in New England's first two fixtures, Sunday marked Yusuf's first start of the campaign.