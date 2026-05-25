Ali Ahmed Injury: Aiming to recover for World Cup
Ahmed (undisclosed) could be available for international duty with Canada as coach Jesse Marsch said he's "trending in a good way" ahead of their June 12 debut, Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated reports.
Ahmed is questionable after getting hurt in the final match of the English Championship against Hull City. He's a strong candidate to feature on the left wing for his country, but if he's eventually ruled out, that place could be covered by either Liam Millar or Jayden Nelson. The Norwich City man will hope to be available if he continues to avoid any setback in the next couple of weeks.
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