Ali Ahmed Injury: Aims return against Ireland

Ahmed (hamstring) is unlikely to feature in Canada's first pre-tournament friendly but is hopeful of being available for the second fixture against Ireland on June 5, according to One Soccer. "I don't think I'll be ready to play the first friendly but I think the hope is to be in the second."

Ahmed is dealing with a hamstring issue for the first time in his career after being forced off in the final Championship match against Hull City, making the injury particularly unfamiliar territory for the Norwich City winger. The Canadian attacker is trending in the right direction according to coach Jesse Marsch and is expected to return in the second friendly against Ireland and be available for the World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 if his recovery continues on schedule, with Liam Millar or Jayden Nelson available to cover if he faces any setbacks over the coming days.