Ali Ahmed Injury: Does modified training
Ahmed (hamstring) is back in modified training with Team Canada, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.
Ahmed is seeing more improvements this week, as the attacker was able to be involved in some modified training with other injured players. This continues his recovery as he looks to be fit for the World Cup. Canada does have a few friendlies ahead, with Ahmed looking to be fit by their friendly on June 5 against Ireland.
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