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Ali Ahmed Injury: Forced off in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Ahmed (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime of last Saturday's 2-1 loss to Hull City after picking up an issue late in the first half, sparking concern heading into the World Cup with Canada, according to Canadian Soccer Daily.

Ahmed was spotted limping after the final whistle and onto the team bus, raising alarm bells for both Norwich and the Canadian national team with the tournament just one month away. The midfielder had featured in 19 of Norwich's EFL Championship fixtures this season, scoring four times and delivering three assists, having been one of the standout performers in the division since joining the club. Canada open their World Cup campaign on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto, making the nature and severity of this injury a matter of urgent concern for coach Jesse Marsch as he finalizes his squad preparations.

Ali Ahmed
Norwich City
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