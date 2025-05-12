Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ali Ahmed headshot

Ali Ahmed News: Another assist as reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 6:40pm

Ahmed assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

If there is an overqualified reserve in the MLS, it may be Ahmed. Across his last four reserve appearances, he has logged three assists. In the category for 2025, Ahmed has five, which leads the conference-best Whitecaps despite his overall limited role for them.

Ali Ahmed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now