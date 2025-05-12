Ali Ahmed News: Another assist as reserve
Ahmed assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.
If there is an overqualified reserve in the MLS, it may be Ahmed. Across his last four reserve appearances, he has logged three assists. In the category for 2025, Ahmed has five, which leads the conference-best Whitecaps despite his overall limited role for them.
