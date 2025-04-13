Ali Ahmed News: Assists final goal as sub
Ahmed assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Austin FC.
Ahmed assisted the fifth goal for Vancouver as he came on as a substitute. This was his third assist of the season, all coming in home games. In his 23-minute appearance, he took three shots, created two chances and attempted a cross. In defence, he also won his only tackle.
