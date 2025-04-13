Fantasy Soccer
Ali Ahmed headshot

Ali Ahmed News: Assists final goal as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ahmed assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Austin FC.

Ahmed assisted the fifth goal for Vancouver as he came on as a substitute. This was his third assist of the season, all coming in home games. In his 23-minute appearance, he took three shots, created two chances and attempted a cross. In defence, he also won his only tackle.

Ali Ahmed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
