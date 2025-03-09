Ali Ahmed News: Assists from wing

Ahmed assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over CF Montreal.

Ahmed slotted in at right wing with Jayden Nelson on the sideline, and immediately popped up with an assist during the win. Ahmed is able to play anywhere throughout the midfield and attack and offers plenty going forward any time he's on the pitch. Ahmed will continue to play a large role due to his versatility, though that can change his upside week-to-week.