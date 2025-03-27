Ali Ahmed News: Returns from international duty
Ahmed (international duty) returned to Vancouver and had a recovery day on Tuesday but is an option moving forward, Har Journalist reports.
Ahmed returned from national team duty with Canada and is available again for the Whitecaps. He started the last two games before his absence, providing one assist, and is expected to return to the starting lineup as the right winger against Toronto on Saturday.
