Ali Ahmed News: Tallies assist
Ahmed assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.
Ahmed was back on the scoresheet Sunday, this time popping up for an assist and a pair of chances created. The versatile wide player has been a shining contributor in a variety of roles, though he's failed to really lock down one place in the starting XI. Ahmed should continue in a solid role throughout the team if he can stay fit.
