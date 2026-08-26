Ali Al Hamadi News: Loaned to Sheffield Wednesday

Al-Hamadi has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Al-Hamadi heads out on another loan after spending last season with Luton Town, where he scored once across 14 League One appearances. The striker will be looking for more consistent playing time with Sheffield Wednesday and an opportunity to rediscover his scoring form. He should compete for minutes at the point of the attack throughout the remainder of the campaign.