Ali Avila News: Clears suspension

Avila could return to action following his one-match suspension in the previous Liga MX clash against Santos.

Avila hasn't started since Jan. 17 but he may eventually bounce back as Mateo Coronel's partner in a front two. The Mexican striker stood out as his side's top scorer with six goals during the Apertura 2025 campaign, and he has scored once over his first four Clausura games, so he could be a decent threat if given meaningful playing time.