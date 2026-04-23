Ali Avila News: Creates four chances in draw

Avila had one off-target shot, created four chances and suffered two fouls during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Avila couldn't score as he did in the previous match and really struggled to get into his spots to finish plays. On the other hand, he displayed great vision to find open teammates, creating more chances than he did in any other game this season. After struggling with injuries during the start of the campaign, the forward bounced back to have the best year of his young career, reaching double digits in scoring for the first time and bringing optimism about the next steps of his development.