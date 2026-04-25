Ali Avila News: Involved in two goals in win

Avila scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Avila commanded the visitors' comeback by scoring via diving header and assisting the decisive goal in the 55th and 79th minutes, respectively, of the week 17 clash. In addition, he recorded a season-high total of six shots, raising his Clausura average to 2.2 shots (0.7 on target) per game. He finished the first tournament of the calendar year as the squad's top offensive contributor with five goals and one assist in 14 matches played.