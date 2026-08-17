Ali Avila News: Limited impact in draw

Avila registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Avila seems to have earned the starting nod upfront in Gallos Blancos with three goals in four starts. Even though he didn't find the back of the net and his numbers were poor, Avila should continue to lead the line going forward. His fantasy upside is decent thanks to his locked-in starting role.