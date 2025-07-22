Ali Avila News: Moves to Queretaro

Avila is heading to Queretaro following a move from Monterrey, his new club announced Tuesday.

Avila left Rayados again after spending a few months on loan with Pumas, although he didn't quite establish himself in the UNAM side. His new destination is a Gallos team that averaged one goal per game over the previous campaign and needed a center-forward to compete with Ronaldo Cisneros and Jesus Hernandez. Having shown flashes of his finishing skills in the past, Avila could rack up offensive stats if he gets some playing time.