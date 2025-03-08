Fantasy Soccer
Ali Avila

Ali Avila News: Scores as substitute in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Avila scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win over Puebla.

Avila recorded only 14 minutes of play Friday, but that was enough for him to achieve his first goal of the season via right-footed finish in stoppage time. The young attacker might continue to serve as a bench option behind Guillermo Martinez and Rogelio Funes Mori in upcoming contests, so he'll have to remain efficient to increase his production.

Ali Avila
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
