Ali Avila News: Scores goal in victory

Avila scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Avila bounced back from a two-game scoreless run by finishing off Jhojan Julio's chance via right-footed shot in the 76th minute against Diablos. The striker's three goals are now the joint-highest figure on the team as shares with Mateo Coronel the scoring responsibilities of a struggling offense. Other than that, the 23-year-old has attempted seven shots (four on target) across his last four starts.