Ali Avila headshot

Ali Avila News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Avila scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Avila bounced back from a two-game scoreless run by finishing off Jhojan Julio's chance via right-footed shot in the 76th minute against Diablos. The striker's three goals are now the joint-highest figure on the team as shares with Mateo Coronel the scoring responsibilities of a struggling offense. Other than that, the 23-year-old has attempted seven shots (four on target) across his last four starts.

Ali Avila
Queretaro
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