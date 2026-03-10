Ali Avila News: Scores in loss

Avila scored a goal off two shots (one on target) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against America.

Avila put to an end his biggest scoring drought of the season by heading home a cross from the right and drawing things level at 1-1 just before halftime. That's now eight goals over 16 league appearances this season for the forward, who's definitely proving that he belongs at Mexican top flight in his first campaign with Queretaro.