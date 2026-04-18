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Ali Avila News: Scores penalty against Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Avila scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Avila notched the equalizer from the penalty spot during the 41st minute of the draw, in which he also took a game-high five shots. The striker has now scored four times over 12 matches played this year, which represents the second-highest count on the team but is still two goals short of his standout Apertura 2025 total. He remains a regular member of a front two usually made up of him and Mateo Coronel.

Ali Avila
Queretaro
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