Ali Avila News: Scores penalty against Mazatlan

Avila scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Avila notched the equalizer from the penalty spot during the 41st minute of the draw, in which he also took a game-high five shots. The striker has now scored four times over 12 matches played this year, which represents the second-highest count on the team but is still two goals short of his standout Apertura 2025 total. He remains a regular member of a front two usually made up of him and Mateo Coronel.