Ali Avila headshot

Ali Avila News: Sent off in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Avila received a red card as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Avila subbed on at the beginning of the second half but failed to help his team beat the opposing goal before being shown the red card in stoppage time of the sixth Clausura match. He'll consequently serve a one-game ban next weekend versus Bravos, with both Mateo Coronel and Eduardo Perez Reyes available as Gallos' center-forward options for that contest. The next chance for Avila to return will come in a subsequent clash with Santos Laguna.

Ali Avila
Queretaro
