Ali El Abdi Injury: Dealing with injury

El Abdi (undisclosed) is ruled out for the time being due to an injury, according to Ogcnissa.

El Abdi has missed the last three matches with an undisclosed injury and still doesn't have a clear timeline to return to the matchday squad. The left-back stepped into a regular starting role during Melvin Bard's absence, showing he can handle consistent minutes when called upon. That said, once the Frenchman is back to full fitness, El Abdi is expected to shift back into a rotational role rather than hold onto a starting spot.