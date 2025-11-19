El Abdi was brilliant against the Selecao, very active on his left flank and delivering a sensational pass for the opener scored by Hazem Mastouri in the first half. The Nice left-back made numerous long runs throughout the match, which led to a late substitution likely caused by muscular fatigue. That said, with Nice playing again on Friday against Marseille, his situation will need to be monitored since he has been an undisputed starter for the Aiglons since early October and a change would be required if he had to miss the game. Tiago Gouveia or Melvin Bard would be the possible options to start on the left flank if needed.