Ali El Abdi News: Equalizer in draw

Abdi scored one goal one on shot on target, created one chance and had one clearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Havre.

Abdi struck for his second goal of the campaign in the 59th minute on Sunday to draw his team equal and earn them a draw. The defender has been dealing with an injury recently, but Sunday marked his first start since returning and his 81 minutes were the most he has registered since early February. Abdi looks to have put that ailment behind him and should be back in the starting lineup on Saturday versus Lille.