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Ali El Abdi News: Option to face Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

El Abdi (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club posted.

El Abdi sat out the last three matches with an injury but is back in time for Saturday's big showdown against Paris Saint-Germain. The left-back has been a bench option mainly when Melvin Bard is fit and should regain that role moving forward.

Ali El Abdi
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