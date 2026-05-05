Ali El Abdi News: Scores equalizer as sub

El Abdi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lens.

El Abdi subbed on in the second half and scored the equalizer in the 84th minute with his third goal in the season. The left-back could not do much stat-wise other than that during his 19 minutes in the field. That was his 27th appearance in 2025-26 (17 starts).