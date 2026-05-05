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Ali El Abdi News: Scores equalizer as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

El Abdi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lens.

El Abdi subbed on in the second half and scored the equalizer in the 84th minute with his third goal in the season. The left-back could not do much stat-wise other than that during his 19 minutes in the field. That was his 27th appearance in 2025-26 (17 starts).

Ali El Abdi
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