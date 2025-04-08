Fantasy Soccer
Ali El Abdi News: Scores on Friday in 2-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

El Abdi scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 loss against Nantes.

El Abdi scored the team's only goal in the match, which was his third in the league campaign. It was his first league goal since January 11th. Other than that, El Abdi attempted five tackles, and four of them were successful.

