Ali El Abdi headshot

Ali El Abdi News: Signs new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

El Abdi has signed a new contract with Nice until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced Thursday.

The Tunisia international has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench this season, making 11 starts out of 18 appearances between the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League. The wing-back will now spend the next few seasons manning the left side of Nice's defense. He has two goals and two assists in the current league campaign.

Ali El Abdi
Nice
