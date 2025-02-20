Ali El Abdi News: Signs new contract

El Abdi has signed a new contract with Nice until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced Thursday.

The Tunisia international has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench this season, making 11 starts out of 18 appearances between the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League. The wing-back will now spend the next few seasons manning the left side of Nice's defense. He has two goals and two assists in the current league campaign.