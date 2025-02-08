Ali Fadal News: Signs with Colorado Rapids

Fadal has signed a contract with Colorado Rapids through the 2026 season, with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, the club announced. He joins from Valencia. "We're thrilled to welcome Ali to the Colorado Rapids. Ali is a dynamic player who has gained valuable experience in one of Europe's most respected development systems. We look forward to helping him grow as a player and seeing him make an impact in Major League Soccer," said Fran Taylor, Colorado Rapids Sporting Director.

Fadal joins the Rapids from Valencia, where he made 31 appearances and recorded one assist in Spain's Segunda Federacion in 2023. He made his first-team debut for Valencia in the Copa del Rey on December 5, 2023, coming on in the 70th minute against Rosa FC. Fadal began his football career in Spain's youth system before continuing his development at The Soccer Institute of Montverde Academy in Florida.