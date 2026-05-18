Ali Gholizadeh News: Suffers ACL tear

Gholizadeh (knee) suffered an ACL tear during Lech Poznan's 1-0 win at Motor Lublin and will follow several months of rehabilitation, ruling him out of the World Cup with Iran, according to ESPN.

Gholizadeh had played in all three of Iran's games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and had featured in both warmup fixtures in March, making his absence a significant blow for the national team heading into Group stage clashes against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in the United States. The winger was named the Polish league's player of the month for April just hours after the injury was confirmed, adding a bittersweet dimension to what had been an impressive individual campaign with league leader Lech Poznan before the cruel setback brought his season to a premature end.