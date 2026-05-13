Ali Olwan Injury: Dealing with injury

Olwan has not featured since Feb. 5 due to an undisclosed injury, according to Sam Joseph of The Athletic.

Olwan was part of Jordan's qualification for the World Cup, but his option to play seems to be a bit in question, as the forward has not played in around three months due to an undisclosed injury. This is something to watch as the tournament draws closer, as he could potentially miss out on selection due to the injury. This would be considered a rough blow for the team as they lose a useful attacking option, even bagging a hat trick in the qualifiers.