Ali Olwan News: Returns from injury

Olwan (undisclosed) played 45 minutes in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Switzerland, marking his return to competitive action after being sidelined since Feb. 5, with the forward now fit and expected to be a starter for Jordan at the World Cup.

Olwan had been absent for around three months with an undisclosed injury, raising serious concerns over his availability for the tournament, but his appearance against Switzerland is a significant relief for Jordan heading into their World Cup debut. The forward is expected to be one of the first names in the starting lineup for coach Jamal Sellami's side, having proven his importance to the national team with a hat trick during the qualification campaign.