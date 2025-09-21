Seidu provided the assist for Esteban Lepaul's goal after a cross from the right flank following good combinations with Ludovic Blas. That said, even though the defender had a brilliant outing in the first half of Saturday's derby, he suffered a setback from the head injury sustained in training and was forced off at the break to follow concussion protocols. This is a big blow for Rennes since he is seeing a growing role in the backline and will likely be a regular starter under coach Habib Beye if fully fit. Until he returns from protocols, Lilian Brassier will likely replace him in the back three.