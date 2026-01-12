Seidu suffered a very bad tackle in Sunday's French Cup win and was forced off with a nasty cut on his shin. The defender will hope to recover before Sunday's clash against Le Havre, although he could miss more time, according to coach Habib Beye. His situation has to be monitored since he is expected to start against the Ciel & Marine due to the absences of Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (international duty) and Jeremy Jacquet (suspension). If he had to miss some time as well, Mahamadou Nagida could be an option to start in the back-three, although experienced Valentin Rongier could also play in that role if required.