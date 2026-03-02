Alieu Fadera headshot

Alieu Fadera Injury: Diagnosed with fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Fadera will undergo surgery to reduce a cheekbone fracture, Sassuolo announced.

Fadera was roughed up shortly after entering the last game and is headed for a multi-week absence while the bone heals. He has been backing up and occasionally filling in for Armand Lauriente and Domenico Berardi in the last few games. Cristian Volpato and Luca Moro will pick up the slack behind the starters.

Alieu Fadera
Sassuolo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now