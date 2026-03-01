Alieu Fadera Injury: Forced off right away against Atalanta

Fadera played just five minutes off the bench versus Atalanta due to a potential head injury, Sky Italy reported.

Fadera substituted for Armand Lauriente late in the second half but was in rough shape after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head and had to be carried off the pitch by the medical staff. Edoardo Iannoni came off the bench at that point. Fadera will attempt to clear the protocol before next Monday's game versus Lazio. He's usually a backup.