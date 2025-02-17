Alieu Fadera News: Clears suspension

Fadera completed his two-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Fadera will return against Napoli and will compete for minutes with Gabriel Strefezza, Patrick Cutrone and Tasos Douvikas depending on the scheme, while Assane Diop has separated himself from the pack at this point. He has assisted once and logged four shots (three on target), eight key passes and 16 crosses (five accurate) in his last five matches.