Alieu Fadera News: On bench Saturday

Fadera (jaw) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Cagliari.

Fadera is on the cusp of his expected timetable to return from the jaw fracture that kept him sidelined for five weeks, with coach Fabio Grosso stopping short of ruling him out for the Cagliari fixture. The winger figures to reprise his deputizing role behind Armand Lauriente, competing also with Darryl Bakola for minutes off the bench. He has logged just 51 minutes across his last four appearances, failing to register any offensive stats while contributing 14 passes, two interceptions and three clearances.