Alieu Fadera News: Serves suspension

Fadera completed a one-game ban in Friday's 2-1 loss to Torino.

Fadera will be eligible to play versus Lecce next Sunday and could get some minutes at the expense of Armand Lauriente if the coach decides to rotate with nothing more on the line. He has come off the line in his last seven appearances, failing to pick up stats in the final third, drawing two fouls and registering two interceptions and three clearances. He has tallied at least one tackle in three straight showings, amassing six (four won).