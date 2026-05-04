Alieu Fadera News: Will miss Torino tilt
Fadera won two of two tackles, committed one foul and was booked for the fifth time in six minutes in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Milan.
Fadera didn't play a lot again and won't be an option versus Torino on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. He usually plays second fiddle to Armand Lauriente. If Darryl Bakola (knee) stays out, Edoardo Iannoni and Luca Moro will absorb those duties.
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