Alieu Fadera News: Will miss Torino tilt

Fadera won two of two tackles, committed one foul and was booked for the fifth time in six minutes in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Milan.

Fadera didn't play a lot again and won't be an option versus Torino on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. He usually plays second fiddle to Armand Lauriente. If Darryl Bakola (knee) stays out, Edoardo Iannoni and Luca Moro will absorb those duties.