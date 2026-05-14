Alimami Gory News: Attacking effort against Rennes

Gory registered three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Rennes.

Gory put in a solid performance and attempted three shots while also playing a major role in the buildup to Paris FC's first goal with a dangerous ball into the box. His season has been inconsistent overall, but he has shown promising signs heading into the final stretch of the campaign. The left midfielder has started only nine of his 23 appearances this season, recording three goals and one assist. Performances like this have strengthened his case to start again in the next fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, though it will be a very difficult matchup.