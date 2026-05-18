Alimami Gory News: Scores brace

Gory scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Gory came off the bench in the second half to replace Jonathan Ikone and scored twice in nine minutes to complete a historic comeback, first redirecting Pierre Lees-Melou's effort into the net with a deft heel flick that completely wrong-footed Matvey Safonov, before converting Luca Koleosho's square pass at the back post in stoppage time to seal a famous 2-1 win over the champions. The forward, who operated primarily as an impact substitute throughout the season, delivered one of the most dramatic individual cameos in Paris FC's Ligue 1 history. Gory finishes the season with five goals and one assist across 24 Ligue 1 appearances.