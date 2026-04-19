Alimami Gory News: Starts and scores

Gory scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

When the 2026 calendar year commenced, Gory became a regular starter. That was until March 1, which began a set of five consecutive appearances without starting until Sunday. Gory's latest goal marks just his third this season, with eight starts across 21 games.